6 Reese Witherspoon Book Club reads for your 2022 reading list

Reese Witherspoon's Book Club has to be one of our favourite celebrity ventures of all time. But we didn't expect anything less from lawyer Elle Woods.

Choosing one book a month with a female lead, Reese invites us to share her literary loves, creating a fabulous community of book-lovers and reading newbies alike. And with over 2.2 million Instagram followers on @Reesesbookclub, it may be one of the largest book clubs we've ever seen.

Complete with a website and app (available on Google Play and Apple), Reese's Book Club also brings us exclusive author interviews, a fantastic writing fellowship application portal and maybe the best part... reading boxes complete with the book of the month, wine, chocolate and many more goodies!

REESE'S JANUARY 2022 BOOK CLUB PICK

Honor by Thrity Umrigar, £16.99/$19.98, Amazon

A "powerful story about family, devotion, and cultural truths all through the eyes of an incredible journalist" - Reese Witherspoon

So, if reading more was one of your 2022 goals, get started on Reese's just-unveiled January 2022 book club choice – Honor by Thrity Umrigar – or keep scrolling to discover five of our favourite picks from last year that will also put you on the right track.

The Island of Missing Trees, Elif Shafak

Anyone who was a fan of Delia Owen's Where The Crawdads Sing should definitely give this a read. Chosen as the November 2021 book of the month, Shafak depicts the tumultuous history of Cyprus through a moving love story.

"A beautiful and magical tale infused with love. Stunning." – Ruth Jones, author of US THREE

The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak, £11.65 / $9, Amazon

The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

A book that has divided readers across the globe, The Paper Palace was a definite page-turning summer read. Chosen as July's book of the month, the nail-biting novel left us with more questions than answers, a real mystery to be solved.

"[An] irresistible placement of a complicated family in a bewitching place." —The New York Times

The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller, £11.35 / $15.25 Amazon

L.A. Weather, María Amparo Escandón

Using weather as a metaphor to reveal the intertwined lives of three siblings and their parents, September's book of the month was New York Times Bestseller L.A. Weather. In an exclusive interview on the Reese's Book Club app, María Amparo Escandón shared the heartwarming notion that 'sisterhood is not a right, but a privilege'. And that family focus acts as the basis throughout the pages.

"There's a 100% chance you'll be paging through this book to uncover the secrets and deception that could potentially burn everything down!" – Reese Witherspoon

L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón, £16.56 / $7.62, Amazon

Seven Days in June, Tia Williams

Fans of Kiley Reid's Such A Fun Age are sure to love June's book of the month, the very apt choice, Seven Days in June. The hilarious, romantic, and incredibly sexy novel is a definite page-turner of a messy love story.

"Tia Williams' book is a smart, sexy testament to Black joy, to the well of strength from which women draw, and to tragic romances that mature into second chances. I absolutely loved it." — Jodi Picoult, #1 NYT bestselling author of The Book of Two Ways and Small Great Things.

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams, £12.62 / $15.95, Amazon

Outlawed, Anna North

The first book club choice from last year is a great choice to get your 2022 reading bug going. With a very impressive accolade list including being a New York Times bestseller and Amazon Best of the Year, you'd be right to have high hopes for this one. The pulse-racing tale flips everything we know about 1900's Western society on its head with a fresh feminist stance.

"A moving and invigorating complication of the Western, highlighting chosen family, love, and survival among outcasts in another American timeline. As she mines the genre for vital new stories, North beautifully shines a light on our real past and conveys a warning for the future." – Lydia Kiesling, author of The Golden State

Outlawed by Anna North, £11.50 / $16.40, Amazon

