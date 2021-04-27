Starstruck: is BBC Three's new comedy worth the watch? Have you given the comedy a try yet?

Starstruck is the latest series to land on BBC Three, which delivered hits in 2020 including Normal People and I May Destroy You - but is the new comedy series worth the watch? Find out what people are saying about it here...

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I don't know who at BBC three commissioned #Starstruck but they know their [stuff] if they commissioned a second series before the first was made. it's a golden show and we deserve to see so much more of it!!"

Another added: "One episode in and I'm hooked! Such a smart, funny, brilliantly acted love story. You gotta check it out, World, you gotta!" A third person tweeted: "Was looking for something light to Watson and stumbled upon #Starstruck. Laughing out loud. Rose Matafeo is Fabulous."

It seems that the show was also binge-watched by plenty of fans, with one writing: "Ok, i was going to save an ep a day of #Starstruck....but I caved and binged the rest of the series tonight cos I needed a treat. from the writing, cast, direction, music, to the location just perfection. It's everything I never knew I wanted and more! congrats @Rose_Matafeo!"

Rose plays Jessie in the hit comedy

So what is the series about? The six-part comedy follows twenty-something Jessie, a millennial in London juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a film star.

Chatting about the series, Rose said: "I’m thrilled we get to make it, otherwise it would’ve technically just been a creepy fan fiction script that I submitted to the national broadcaster. The team we’ve brought together for this series are absolute dreamboats and I’m super excited to be working with them."

