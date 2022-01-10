Martin Clunes gives timeline update for Doc Martin's final series – and it might surprise you The actor will soon be back as our favourite TV doctor!

Martin Clunes has given a timeline update on the tenth and final series of ITV's Doc Martin – and it might surprise you. The actor, also known for work on shows such as Manhunt and Men Behaving Badly, made an appearance on Steve Wright's BBC Radio 2 on Monday afternoon when he revealed when viewers can expect more episodes.

After being questioned about production for the new season, the 60-year-old revealed the cast and crew would be heading to Port Isaac in Cornwall next month.

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

"I'm really looking forward to going down because we didn't get there last year as we should have, but it's given us another year to get some really cracking scripts.

"As I'm reading them, the finished drafts, I'm just beaming when I close the last page thinking, 'The people who like this programme are going to really like this episode'."

Luckily for fans, however, it seems the turnaround time for the new episodes is surprisingly quick as Martin also revealed that audiences will be able to see series ten this year. "I'm guessing autumn this year," he told the radio host.

Martin Clunes will once again play Doc Martin for season ten

The actor will no doubt have a clear idea of the production having led the cast since the first season in 2004, plus, the show's producer, Philippa Braithwaite, happens to be his wife.

In 2020, Martin and Philippa both spoke about the medical drama series coming to an end after the release of the new season. Appearing on Loose Women at the time, Martin said: "I just think we've sort of done everything. It would be so great to carry on but I don't think we could keep it as good. We've got such a lovely cast, and it's been sixteen years."

Meanwhile, Philippa also opened up about the show's closing series in a statement: "We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time."

