Euphoria: viewers are saying the same thing about major moment in season two return

Euphoria is finally back in our lives, and while we couldn't wait to find out what the likes of Rue, Jules, Cassie and Maddi had been up to since we last left them, there was one particular moment that most definitely had viewers talking. Warning, spoiler alert for season one episode two ahead…

The episode largely focused on Fezco, a drug dealer with a caring nature who sees Rue as a member of his family. In the episode, we learn how Fezco was brought up by his gangster grandmother, and how he came to have a younger brother Ashtray, who was 'collateral' in a deal.

While the episode showed Fezco picking up his business and having chemistry with Rue's friend Lexi, the final few moments of the show saw viewers shocked when he suddenly attacks Nate while at a New Year's Eve party, leaving Nate's fate unknown after he is brutally attacked.

What did you think of the episode?

In the previous season, Nate had called the police to raid Fezco's home, and had threatened Fezco by blackmailing Jules and Rue. He also forced someone to take the fall after attacking his girlfriend, leaving many fans hoping that he would have some bad luck in season two.

Speaking about the moment, one person tweeted: "Fez said new year, same beef," while another person added: "EVERYBODY TAKE YALL TIME TO SAY 'THANK YOU' TO FEZ!" A third person wrote: "I'm so glad Nate finally got what he deserved."

Nate and Fezco on New Year's Eve

The second episode preview shows that Nate survived the attack, and grins while waking up in bandages in hospital. It also shows how Jules and Rue's relationship progresses, while Lexi admits that she is finally doing something for herself with Fezco, and Cassie becomes increasingly stressed – which Maddi suggests is due to being single.

