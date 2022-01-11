First look at Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar's gripping new detective drama revealed The actor will lead the cast of upcoming ITV drama Ridley

Adrian Dunbar is best known to audiences for his role of Ted Hastings in the BBC's hugely popular Line of Duty, but now the Irish actor is turning his hand to another detective role - this time for ITV.

In upcoming drama Ridley, he will play a retired DI who finds himself lured back into service when his former assistant calls on him to help crack a complex murder case. As filming for the new show commences in Lancashire, a first look image has been released. Check it out below…

The series is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of Vera and co-created by Jonathan Fisher, whose other TV credits include Blood, Penance and the Hollington Drive. It will consist of four feature-length episodes and will hopefully hit screens later this year.

Adrian will be joined by Unforgotten and The Fall actress Bronagh Waugh, who will play his character's former protégée turned replacement, DI Carol Farman. Also set to star in the series are Years and Years actor George Bukhari, Coronation Street's Terence Maynard, Shetland's Julie Graham and Georgie Glen, who viewers will recognise from her roles in Call the Midwife and The Crown.

In a statement, Adrian said: "Ridley has begun shooting and we really couldn't be off to a better start. Despite the wintry weather, everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent. Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character's shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come."

Adrian is loved by audiences for his portrayal of Line of Duty copper Ted Hastings

Will you be watching? The official synopsis for the new show reads: "The series will introduce us to charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who is retiring from the police after years of dedicated service. Ridley's replacement is DI Carol Farman, his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years.

"When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley's unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past. With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will revive his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

"Inspired by real life retired detectives re-joining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, Ridley will explore thought provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way."

