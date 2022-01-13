Holly Willoughby caught out sending very cheeky text on-air The This Morning star saw the funny side!

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced during Thursday's edition of This Morning after she accidentally sent a very cheeky text on-air.

After the ITV programme returned from an ad break, the presenter told viewers: "Well, to the person I've just sent a text message to very quickly in the break, I was about to say: 'I need a new one'. And I sent it and thought, 'Oh I've got away with that with five seconds until we're back on air'.

WATCH: The moment Phillip Schofield was awkwardly caught red-handed looking at his phone on air

"And I've looked down at it and 'one' has been replaced with 'bra' and it said, 'I need a new bra'. I don't need a new bra, I need a new one. I completely apologise!"

Phillip Schofield, struggling to contain his laughter, added: "And we'll never know what one is!" to which Holly clarified: "It's actually a barbeque, was what I was trying to say!"

Holly's co-host couldn't help but poke fun at her more, adding: "It's a guy I'm assuming? Right, the guy you've asked for a barbeque is now thinking 'Ah, I've got to go and source her a bra now…'"

The awkward moment happened during Thursday's edition of the show

Holly's embarrassment was furthered when she read out the hilarious reply. While collapsing into a fit of giggles, she read: "'Oh thanks for letting us know but I'm not sure this was for us', Oh no!! They put laughing-faces, thank god."

Holly and Phillip have plenty of laughs while presenting the ITV morning show. Earlier in the programme, Phillip revealed some hilarious details about the This Morning presenters' dressing rooms.

Following an ITV advert that promoted the Friday edition of the show, hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, Phillip told Holly that the X-Factor presenter keeps a large ring light in the toilet of his dressing room.

"Dermot and I share a dressing room and you know those professional ring lights? You know, the big ones, the plug-in ones. There's one in the loo," Phillip told his co-star. Once again, the hosts struggled to contain their laughter as an aghast Holly responded: "Is there? And it's not yours? Dermot O'Leary, what are you…? I can't, I can't."

