Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield This Morning return date confirmed - and fans aren't happy

Viewers of ITV's daytime show This Morning were confused when they tuned in to see regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield absent from the programme.

Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were standing in for the pair on Tuesday 4 January, leaving viewers wondering why Holly and Phillip aren't back on our screens yet.

The presenting duo will return to the long-running daytime show on Monday 10th January, an ITV representative has confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, viewers expressed their disappointment at the pair's absence. One person wrote: "Where are Phil and Holly? Thought they were back today #ThisMorning," while another questioned: "Is it Friday or have Phil and Holly left the show without telling us?"

While Holly and Phillip haven't hosted a live show since 17 December, they did appear for a special pre-recorded episode on Christmas Day. The two were replaced by Alison and Dermot as well as Vernon Kay, Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes, who all took turns to host the show while the regular duo took a break.

Despite fans confusion at Holly and Phillip's absence, they were still happy to see Alison and Dermot front the magazine show. One person tweeted: "Yay! Alison & Dermot. Wish it was these guys and Josie and Vernon on rotation #ThisMorning," while another added: "#ThisMorning YAY Alison and Dermot Happy New Year."

Dermot posted this snap to Instagram

Dermot announced his and Alison's return to the show on Instagram on Monday night. Posting a picture of the pair on the blue sofa, he wrote: "I’ll take whatever she’s having…Back with my compadre @alisonhammond55 tomorrow for a week of @thismorning. Happy new year to you and yours."

The presenter was flooded with comments of support from fans, with one person writing: "Dermot and Alison what a great combination. It’s guaranteed to be great fun," while another added: "Yes!! Love your partnership with Hammond."

A third person agreed, writing: "What a happy start to the new year," while another wrote: "Back with a bang! We love you guys!"

