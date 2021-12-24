Holly Willoughby makes Phillip Schofield cry in emotional moment on This Morning

Holly Willoughby made Phillip Schofield tear up during a heart-warming moment in the upcoming This Morning Christmas Day special.

After sitting down to exchange gifts with each other, Holly revealed that she had recorded a special poem for Phillip, with the help of poet Tom Roberts, aka Tomfoolery.

In the pre-recorded video, Holly read the emotional poem which included the lines: "If there’s one thing we know Christmas is for, it’s for telling your loved one we care. And for over a decade we’ve shared so many moments, and from my first day you’ve always been there."

Holly praised Phillip for his kindness towards the show's guests in the sweet verse. She said: "No matter who we have on you know the right things to say, you are kind and put people at ease."

The mum-of-three also thanked her "best mate" for "embracing" her "sound baths and spirituality", before ending the poem with the following lines: "You’ve been a mentor and friend and I hope that won’t end, and all I want for Christmas is that you keep being you!"

Phillip became emotional upon hearing the heartfelt poem and blew a kiss to Holly, who replied: "I really want to hug you right now and I know we can’t… but that’s very true."

Holly read Phillip a heartfelt poem in the Christmas special

Phillip said: “Thank you so much. What a lovely present. It’s beautiful, and thank you Tom as well, thank you so much."

As well as the sweet gift-giving segment, the jam-packed show also includes a variety of festive fun guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit. Leona Lewis will be performing two exclusive songs and the presenters will also be chatting to former child star Mara Wilson.

Speaking to Holly and Phillip about her iconic role in the Christmas film, Miracle on 34th Street, the Matilda star confessed: "I didn’t really realise as a kid the magnitude of it… I didn’t think people would be watching it at Christmas many years later. So it’s really an honour to me as an adult. I’m incredibly grateful to have taken part in something that is part of people’s family traditions."

Watch This Morning’s Christmas Day show on Saturday 25th December 2021 from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

