Phillip Schofield reveals the strange object Dermot O'Leary keeps in his dressing room The presenter divulged the information live on This Morning

Phillip Schofield has revealed the one strange object that Dermot O'Leary keeps in his dressing room toilet during This Morning's show on Thursday.

Following an ITV advert that promoted This Morning's Friday show, hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, Phillip told Holly Willoughby that the former X-Factor presenter keeps a large ring light in the toilet of his dressing room.

Phillip said: "Dermot and I share a dressing room and you know those professional ring lights? You know, the big ones, the plug-in ones. There's one in the loo."

A surprised Holly replied: "Is there? And it's not yours?" To which Phillip responded: "It's not mine."

"Dermot O'Leary, what are you… I can't, I can't," said Holly, laughing.

Phillip speculated over Dermot's use of the mirror, saying: "Is he posting fashion pics or something?"

"Let's hope so," replied Holly, laughing.

Dermot's bathroom mirror isn't the only revelation made on the ITV daytime show this week, however, as Holly Willoughby admitted to having trouble with her new Golden Retriever puppy Bailey on Tuesday morning.

Dermot hosts This Morning on Friday's alongside Alison Hammond

Speaking to dog behavioural expert Graeme Hall, the presenter revealed that her new pet is "very lazy" and refuses to go out on walks. "My Bailey, who is lovely in every single way, however, she's very lazy and I find her really difficult to walk," she said.

"She just sits there and will not move. She'll lie down and I end up carrying her, which I know is really bad. The only way I can get her to exercise is if I take her to the dog park, let her off the lead and then she runs around like a lunatic with other dogs."

Graeme, also known as 'The Dogfather', advised her to praise her puppy when he does walk. He said: "You want to be really praising those great moments so when she does walk, that's when you can use a bit of excitement."

