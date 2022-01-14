The Crown star Lesley Manville's new detective drama looks seriously good Are you looking forward to the BritBox series?

The new trailer for Magpie Murders is finally here – and we're already hooked on the quintessential British detective series with a bookish twist! Based on the bestselling novel by Anthony Horowitz, the plot follows two separate stories that will reveal a murderer's identity…

So what is the show about? The synopsis reads: "This intriguing series is a murder mystery within a murder mystery, spanning two time periods (1950s and contemporary Britain) with cast portraying multiple characters in different literary dimensions.

WATCH: Magpie Murders is set to air on BritBox in February

x"Susan Ryeland is the editor for infamous, best-selling mystery writer Alan Conway. When she receives an unfinished Conway manuscript, featuring his hugely popular detective Atticus Pünd but no sign of the author himself, she is set on a path with little idea that it will change her life forever." Consider us intrigued!

The trailer reveals that Alan Conway's novel is submitted without the final chapter that reveals the truth behind the murderer. After Alan is discovered murdered, Susan realises that the final chapter was missing because the novel features thinly veiled characters based on the people Alan knew in real life.

We're so excited for this one!

The book has plenty of fans, with many taking to Twitter to discuss it. One person wrote: "Late to the game, but just spent the day reading the day reading #MagpieMurders by Anthony Horowitz. Best whodunnit I’ve read in years. And now back to Trollope." Another person added: "Today I mostly spent the day reading #MagpieMurders by Anthony Horowitz. A book within a book mystery. Strongly recommend to those, like me, late too that particular party. Superb writing and the definition of a page turner."

