Holly Willoughby reveals the sweet moment she fell in love with Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby has recalled the sweet moment she realised she was falling in love with her husband Dan Baldwin, whom she married in 2007.

Chatting as a guest on Loose Women on Thursday, Holly revealed that she met her now-husband while working on the children's entertainment show Ministry Of Mayhem in 2004, which Dan was producing at the time.

She said: "We met on Saturday mornings and we became really, ridiculously close friends and it was like this intensity of friendship for about ten, 15 weeks or something and then I remember cheersing him with a glass and looking at him and I was like, 'Oh my God, I fancy him. I fancy my friend.' It took me so by surprise and I thought, 'Oh god, what's just happened.'"

The presenter continued: "In hindsight looking back, I think I was actually falling in love with him. I think that's what that intensity was but I didn't necessarily recognise it."

When asked if Dan was still her best friend, Holly replied: "Yes, definitely. I mean, he knows me better than anyone. He's my absolute support. He gives the best advice out of anybody. He's just got that strength, that real strength of character. He's got a good moral fibre, so I always check and run everything past him. It's a good team."

Holly and Dan share three children together

Holly previously admitted to thinking that Dan was "really cool" when she first met him. When asked by Keith Lemon on his Christmas Shopping special in 2019 if she harboured a crush on her husband from their first meeting, she said: "No, not at all and he'd come from MTV and he was very cool for school. He looked at me like I was this wally of a person. I thought, 'Oh my God he hates me, he just thinks he's really cool.'"

The couple tied the knot in 2007 before becoming parents to Belle, ten, Harry, 12 and Chester, seven.

