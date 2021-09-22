The Crown star’s new drama Magpie Murders looks seriously good - see first look Lesley Manville is also set to play Princess Margaret in The Crown

The Crown star Lesley Manville may not have even made her debut as Princess Margaret for seasons five and six of the hit show - but she already has another exciting new drama under her belt!

BritBox has revealed a first look at the much-anticipated drama Magpie Murders, which is based on the bestselling murder mystery by Anthony Horowitz and follows Lesley as Susan, an editor who is given an unfinished manuscript by best-selling mystery writer Alan Conway, featuring Conway’s detective Atticus Pünd, and has little idea it will change her life.

There is an all-star cast for the upcoming show, including Line of Duty star Daniel Mays, The Island’s Alexandros Logothetis and My Mad Fat Diary star, Claire Rushbrook.

Lesley will star as Susan

Timothy Spall will also be starring as Atticus Pünd, and previously opened up about the role, saying: "I am delighted to be part of this adaptation of Magpie Murders, and to be working once again with the immensely talented Lesley Manville, Peter Cattaneo, the fantastic cast and all the team at Eleventh Hour Films.

"I have huge respect for Anthony Horowitz and think the audience will really enjoy his brilliant adaptation of his wonderful and ingenious novel. I’m really looking forward to getting to grips with bringing the intriguing Atticus Pünd to life."

It is certainly a busy time for the author behind the show, who is also the bestselling author of Alex Rider - which has also been turned into a TV series for Amazon Prime Video. Anthony recently revealed that the show about the teenage spy was returning for season two. After a fan's question about when filming would commence on Twitter back in March, he wrote: "We've had the read-through! Starting soon."

