Who are the current dragons on Dragons' Den? Meet them here Get to know the stars of the BBC show here

Dragons' Den has been on screens for more than 15 years and in that time has built up quite a fanbase who love tuning in to the show on BBC One to watch as budding entrepreneurs are given hree minutes to pitch their business ideas to five multimillionaires who are willing to invest their own cash.

Unsurprisingly, the programme has seen plenty of dragons come and go over the years. So, for an up-to-date list of the investors appearing in the latest series, look no further!

Steven Bartlett

At 29 years old, Steven Bartlett is the youngest dragon to join the show. The investor has joined for the brand new series and is best-known for being an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of social media marketing agency, The Social Chain. Steven dropped out of university and started the business from his bedroom in Manchester. Following his success, he's also become a Sunday Times bestselling author thanks to his title, Happy Sexy Millionaire.

Steven Bartlett is the show's newest dragon

Peter Jones

Peter Jones is the only dragon who has been with the show since the very beginning. The multi-millionaire investor is known for his wide-ranging businesses portfolio which includes everything from Jessop and Wonderland Magazine to Levi Roots and Red Letter Days. In 2009 he was made a CBE for services to business, enterprise and young people. Away from his work, he is a proud dad of five and has been married twice.

Peter Jones has been a part of the show since 2005

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden is the second longest-serving Dragon on the show, having joined in 2006. She made her fortune in the leisure park industry and was top dog at Weststar Holidays before she sold the company in 1991 for £33million.

These days, when she's not appearing on the show or busy managing her many investments, she can be found with her husband Paul and their many animals on their Somerset farm.

Deborah Meaden has been with the show for more than a decade

Touker Suleyman

Retail mogul Touker Suleyman joined the show in 2015 after spending more than 40 years building high-street heavyweights Hawes & Curtis and Ghost. The British-Turkish Cypriot fashion entrepreneur has two daughters, Tashia, 22, and Taya, 19. Not much is known about them or their mother, as 70-year-old Touker prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

Touker Suleyman has been with the show since 2015

Sara Davies

Sara Davies, made her fortune in the crafting sector. Over ten years ago, she founded Crafter's Companion from her university bedroom.

Sara Davies is the BBC show's newest face

Spotting a gap in the market for an envelope-making tool for DIY card-makers, Sara decided to invent one herself! She and her business partner husband Simon, share two sons - Oliver, six, and Charlie, three and reside in Teesside, North East England.

However, TV fans will now be more familiar with the star thanks to her taking part on the 2021 series with Strictly Come Dancing, in which she was paired with long-running professional, Aljaz Skorjanec.

