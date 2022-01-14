Caitriona Balfe has made a rare and candid comment about motherhood – and we're sure many will be able to relate.

The Outlander star, who plays Claire Fraser in the historical drama, was appearing on this week's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when she opened up about life with her baby son, who she shares with her music producer husband, Tony McGill.

"He's almost five months," the 42-year-old began, adding: "I mean, I was excited to come here but I was very excited to sit on a plane and sleep for six hours. The red-eye was probably the most sleep I've had in the last six, seven months."

On what has surprised her most since becoming a mother, Caitriona told the American TV host: "Oh god, all of it! The love, the responsibility, that's all a lot."

She added: "The need for mopping up like puke or pee or the other, it's just a lot of things come out of a really cute little thing. It's like, how does that happen?!"

Caitriona Balfe welcomed her son last August

The actress was appearing on the talk show to promote her upcoming new movie, Belfast, for which she received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. "I think for everyone involved it became very personal," she said of the Kenneth Branagh-directed film.

"When I read it first, I felt like I recognised my story. I felt like there were parallels to my mum and her journey and also, as somebody who left Ireland at 18, I felt a lot of that kind of what it is to leave somewhere and to lose that grounding of home and be searching for it again. It spoke to me in such a beautiful way."

In addition to her busy family life and promoting her new film, which also stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona is gearing up for the release of the new series of Outlander opposite Sam Heughan. The historical drama will return for its sixth series in March, following delays due to production being halted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

