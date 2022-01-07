Caitriona Balfe displays model physique in stunning new photoshoot She knows how to strut her stuff

Caitriona Balfe put her best modeling foot forward in a brand new magazine spread which is sure to turn heads.

The Outlander star looked a far cry from her role as Claire Fraser in the hit show when she posed up a storm in a selection of high fashion outfits for Vanity Fair.

While she looked radiant in every one of the photos, one, in particular, stood out as she flashed her very long legs wearing a sheer top and her underwear.

The mom-of-one wore sky-high heels and had her hands on her hips as she threw her head back and appeared to be roaring with laughter.

The black-and-white photo was stunning, as were the images which accompanied it.

Caitriona's ease in front of the camera is not surprising as before she became a successful actress she had a career as a model.

Caitriona said it was a dream come true to feature in Vanity Fair

The Irish actress said it was a dream come true to grace the cover of the fashion magazine and wrote a lengthy and heartwarming message to accompany the post.

"Thank you @vanityfair," she wrote. "I can't believe I got to do this beautiful shoot and feature. For years I used to read Vanity Fair articles about actresses I admired scanning their words for clues about how to break into the industry and follow a dream I had since a child.

"To now follow in their footsteps is such a huge moment for me and I'm so humbled and grateful.

Caitriona's appearance in Vanity Fair was a far cry from in Outlander

"Thank you Rebecca Ford for the lovely chat over breakfast about motherhood, life and my career.

"Thank you to the amazing team that brought this all together … it was such a fun shoot."

Her fans called her, "beautiful," and said: "Wow every single shot is beyond."

