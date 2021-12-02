Caitriona Balfe reveals 'tough' update about Outlander season seven

Caitriona Balfe has opened up about what to expect from Outlander season seven, and it sounds like it is going to be a tough shoot! Luckily for fans, this is because it will be the biggest season since the first series – but they will be shooting it for quite a while!

Chatting on Josh Horowitz's ‎Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh asked: "Next season's not going to be so small, it's going to be the biggest season since season one. Are you looking forward to getting back to work?"

Caitriona replied: "At 3.30 this morning when I was feeding my son, I got an email with the first two scripts and I started reading the first episode, then my eyes were getting crossed so I'll have to look at that another time!

"The first two eps are in my inbox so it's exciting, we're gearing up to get back on it. It'll be a tough one, we'll be shooting for a whole year. So in the words of Dougal McKenzie, we're going to gird our loins."

The pair then joked about what Caitriona's co-star, Sam Heughan, will be doing while on the shoot, with the Claire actress saying: "Sam'll probably be on his seventh almanac at that point. He's an energizer bunny... I'm like, 'Where do you get your energy from, and please send some this way!'"

The Belfast actress recently confirmed that season six is set to be released in early 2022. Posting via Instagram, she said "It's official … Season 6 - coming your way on March 6th. So excited for you to see this season."

At the time, one commented below the post: "So excited!!! So glad we now have a date to look forward to!" Another echoed this, writing: "I've been waiting for this announcement for so long - can't believe we can finally start counting down the days!" and a third added: "SOOO happy!! Can't wait for the new season."

