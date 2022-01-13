Caitriona Balfe discusses possibility of Outlander ending after ten years

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has opened up about when she thinks the hit time-travel series could end - and we have a feeling more than a few fans will be disappointed.

MORE: Sam Heughan shares 'personal' new details of passion project – and fans react

In a new interview with Deadline, the actress was asked whether she thinks season seven - which is set to shoot this year - will be the show's last. Although she insisted that she doesn't "know what's going to happen," she revealed that it may certainly well be the end because as it stands, the show has not been renewed beyond that.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See a first-look clip of Outlander season six

"This is the only one thus far that's been picked up," she explained adding that if the show were to draw to a close with the season, it would make sense as "it would be ten years" since it began.

MORE: This is what Outlander's Caitríona Balfe has to say about those romance rumours with co-star Sam Heughan

MORE: Outlander's Caitriona Balfe's TWO luxury homes 400 miles apart - photos

She continued: "We all feel like we're so lucky that we've gone this far. Who knows what happens after that, but how lucky we've been, right?"

Caitríona Balfe has discussed the possibility of Outlander ending at seven seasons

Caitríona's comments come ahead of the release of the show's sixth season, which has been delayed by more than a year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the new instalment, which will arrive on StarzPlay on 6 March 2022, will consist of just eight episodes rather than the typical 13.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained in a statement to Entertainment Weekly last year: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge."

Are you a fan of the Starz Play drama?

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

Discussing the new episodes, Caitríona said that there are a lot of parallels between where Claire finds herself and our current times. "From Claire's perspective it's a lot about healing and a lot about letting those around you who you love help you," she said.

MORE: Sam Heughan shares racy first look clip from Outlander season six

"I think sometimes people can try and do things on their own a lot, especially at the moment, when everyone's struggling and people have been having a hard time, it's easy for people not to reach out.

"And I think people can quite often tend to want to take on their battles themselves. I think we see with Claire this season that those around you who love you are so important when you're going through tough times."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox