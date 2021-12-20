Outlander's Caitríona Balfe reveals Claire Fraser 'unravels' in season six following trauma We're not ready for the tears!

Caitríona Balfe has revealed some details about her character's emotional journey in the upcoming new series of Outlander.

The actress, who plays Claire Fraser in the historical drama, could be seen chatting to the camera for a new promotional video shared on the series' official social media when she opened up about Claire's mental state "unravelling" in the new episodes.

WATCH: Caitriona opens up about Claire Fraser's emotional trauma in new series

Caitriona began: "We pick up the season a few months after the end of season five. Claire, even though she's putting on a very brave face, I think she's still very traumatised by what happened at the end of last season.

"It kind of resurges and comes to the fore in other ways. So it's unusual that we see Claire not be in control and not be able to manage what's going on with herself."

The star continued: "She's someone that has always been able to compartmentalise different parts of her life, but we see her start to unravel this season. It was good material for me to be able to play." Season six sounds like it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster!

After watching the video, plenty of Outlander fans took to the replies underneath to share their excitement for the new episodes, which will premiere in March. One person said: "Time heals everything. You are strong, Claire. We got you @caitrionambalfe."

Are you looking forward to season six?

A second added: "Knowing the care and preparation Caitríona puts into this role, I am really happy she is getting a chance to expand Claire's emotional journey. It won’t be easy to watch but I know she will handle it with grace and dignity." A third wrote: "I'll just ask for lots of tissue boxes for Christmas then. I'm not ready for @caitrionambalfe to break my heart (again)! #Outlander."

Season six is due to be out in March 2022, but it seems the Irish actress has already started plans for season seven! Chatting on Josh Horowitz's ‎Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh asked: "Next season's not going to be so small, it's going to be the biggest season since season one. Are you looking forward to getting back to work?"

To which Caitriona said: "At 3.30 this morning when I was feeding my son, I got an email with the first two scripts and I started reading the first episode, then my eyes were getting crossed so I'll have to look at that another time!

"The first two eps are in my inbox so it's exciting, we're gearing up to get back on it. It'll be a tough one, we'll be shooting for a whole year. So in the words of Dougal McKenzie, we're going to gird our loins."

