The Witcher: Blood Origin releases new teaser - and there's a new cast member you'll definitely recognise

A brand new teaser trailer for Netflix's The Witcher spin-off series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, has arrived and you'll definitely recognise one of its stars.

The upcoming fantasy series, which serves as a prequel to the original, is set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and stars Nathaniel Curtis, who viewers will recognise for playing Ash Mukherjee in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama It's a Sin.

WATCH: The new teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin

Alongside Nathaniel, who plays Brían, are Marcella's Sophia Brown as Éile, Crazy Rich Asian's Michelle Yeoh as Scian and Game of Thrones' Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall.

Black Books' Dylan Moran and Sir Lenny Henry will also appear in the new miniseries.

The six-part spin-off show will depict the creation of the first Witcher, as well as the events leading to the "Conjunction of the Spheres". It will also explore the ancient Elven civilization before its demise. As the new series will take place before the original, Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia will not feature.

Netflix has announced that the fantasy miniseries will be released sometime in 2022, but has not given a specific date. With the first trailer out, hopefully fans won't have to wait for too long!

It's a Sin's Nathaniel Curtis stars in the new miniseries

The new trailer, filled to the brim with swords, shields and high fantasy drama, excited fans when it appeared at the end of the credits for The Witcher season two. Earlier this year, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes look at the table read for the first episode, which is being written by showrunner Declan De Barra and directed by Sarah O'Gorman.

Speaking about the new project, Declan told Digital Spy: "So the fun thing about Blood Origin is that we get to tell the story of what happened before the books, before the Conjunction of the Spheres, the big calamitous event that happened that merged the world of monsters and men."

He added: "And that is going to be the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin, and we can't wait for you to see it."

