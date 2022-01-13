Brendan Cole reveals thoughts about Strictly star Oti Mabuse joining Dancing on Ice judging panel 

Former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole has revealed his reaction to Oti Mabuse joining the Dancing on Ice judging panel for this year's series.

Speaking at a recent press event, the dad-of-two opened up about his friendship with the Strictly star and made his predictions about how she'll fare as a judge.

"I think Oti is going to be absolutely amazing," he told HELLO! and other press. "She's a phenomenal person on and off the dance floor. She has great dance experience which she will bring to the show."

He continued: "I think you've got to have different elements from each judge. If all the judges were the same, it would be really boring and I think that she's going to make an incredible judge. Her personality is larger than life. And she's a great friend of mine. So I'm really excited for her.

"And likewise, she's excited for me, the various conversations we've had about this since it's all been announced, it's really exciting," he added.

Oti will be joining Diversity star Ashley Banjo and legendary skaters Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel. Announcing the news in an official statement in December, she said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Oti is joining Ashley Banjo, Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography. Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they'll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can't wait to join the family."

The professional dancer recently competed in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing where she came 11th place alongside her celebrity partner, rugby player and sports pundit Ugo Monye.

