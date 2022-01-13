Sally Dynevor reveals famous daughter Phoebe Dynevor's reaction to her taking part in Dancing on Ice The actress revealed what her Bridgerton star daughter said

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor is just one of the many celebrities signed up to compete in this year's series of Dancing on Ice.

While she's been gearing up for her first performance on Sunday, Sally revealed how her daughter, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, reacted to her swapping the cobbles for the ice rink.

In a recent press event, Sally told HELLO! and other journalists that Phoebe was "really happy" to see her join the skating show.

When asked how her daughter, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series, reacted to the news, she said: "Yeah, she's pleased. She's really happy for me."

While chatting about the ITV show, the Corrie star, who is partnered with skating pro Matt Evers, also opened up about her experience on the ice so far. She revealed that while the training is "really hard", she feels "so lucky" to be able to take on the challenge. "It's been really, really hard because we've never done anything like this before," she said. "But at the same time, you know, sometimes I'm on the ice and I'm with Matt and I think I am so privileged to get to do this with a professional and I'm doing it for work. That's incredible."

She continued: "You've just got to grab it with both hands and, and just enjoy it, which is what I'm doing. I meet loads of people on the ice who go every week and they say to me, 'You're so lucky to be doing this with Matt and Steven and the team,' and I go home in the car and I'm like, 'Yeah, this is amazing.'"

Sally is partnered with Matt Evers on the show

Sally will be continuing to play her role as Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street while she competes in the skating show, a part she has played on the long-running soap since 1986.

Speaking about the support she's received from her fellow soap stars who have also taken part in the show, she said: "Everyone has been really supportive. They've all talked me through their experiences over the years and what happened to them and you know, looking at my [on-screen] daughter, Brooke Vincent, who did it a few years ago and watching all of her YouTube videos, it just inspires me.

"I'm really proud of them all. I'm just really excited to give it a go and see what happens," she added.

