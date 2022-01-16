Who is Dancing on Ice's Kimberly Wyatt's husband Max Rogers? All you need to know Kimberly will take to the ice on Sunday

Kimberly Wyatt was one of the last stars to be announced for this series of Dancing on Ice and the singer will be taking to the ice with professional partner Mark Hanretty on Sunday evening, hoping to make a great first impressions on viewers.

One person who will be sure to be cheering Kimberly on during her journey will be her husband Max Rogers, who is a professional model. On her Instagram page, the star has shared some photos of herself with her beloved, but just who is he?

Here's everything we know…

Who is Kimberly Wyatt?

Kimberly Wyatt, 39, is an American singer who rose to fame as part of the Pussycat Dolls alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton and Carmit Bachar. In fact, it was her co-star Ashley who revealed that she would be appearing on this year's line-up when Kimberley appeared on her radio show.

Following the disbanding of the group, she went on to become a judge on several dance-themed shows including Got to Dance and Live to Dance. She later formed her own pop group, Her Majesty & the Wolves.

Kimberly was part of the Pussycat Dolls when they reformed in 2019, but sadly their planned reunion tour has been cancelled.

Is Kimberly Wyatt married?

The singer is married to husband Max Rogers, 39, a model based in the United Kingdom. The couple began dating in 2011, with Max popping the question in September 2013.

Kimberly and Max married in 2014

The pair walked down the aisle in February 2014. Max shared the news on Twitter with a low-key message that simply read: " Just married.. And it was mint. @KimberleyKWyatt xx."

Max is a model and has worked with some of the biggest brands out there including Diesel, Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger. He has also graced the covers of publications like Italian Vogue and GQ Style.

Alongside his modelling work, he's been a judge on Britain's Next Top Model and more recently has been working as an award-winning short film producer, with his picture Tea for Two being shown at the BAFTA qualifying Aesthetica film festival.

Do Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers share children?

The couple share three children, Willow, seven, Maple Lyla, four and Ford Senna, two. Their son's name has a special meaning behind it, as Tom Ford gave Max his big break in the modelling agency, while his middle name is inspired by Tom's father, as well as the Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna.

The pair have limited their family due to environmental concerns

However, the couple have ruled out having any further children, with Kimberly even getting sterilised shortly after the birth of their third child.

Kimberly explained on an edition of Loose Women that she was concerned about the environmental impact that having a large family can cause and that originally she was only planning on having two children. Max has also had a vasectomy.

