Janette Manrara shares sad news with Strictly Come Dancing fans ahead of tour - 'I'm so sorry' The tour begins this week in Birmingham

Janette Manrara and the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing gang are no doubt excited about the start of their nationwide tour, but over the weekend, Aljaz Skorjanec's wife, who will be hosting the shows, shared some disappointing news with fans.

Taking to her Stories, the star uploaded a post that was originally shared on the tour's Instagram page and that revealed that in order to keep everyone safe, "the cast will not be able to sign autographs, meet audience members or take photos with them".

Janette explains why Strictly stars are not able to pose for photos with fans

Explaining the situation, Janette shared several videos, revealing: "Well, today we arrived in Birmingham, had a little lovely bus ride. Gonna have some food with Aljaz, tomorrow is the first day in the arena.

"Just wanted to come on and quickly say that I'm so sorry about us not being able to sign photos or take photos with you guys on the road. It's only just to protect ourselves so that we can make sure we get the show up and that we're able to perform and bring all the different cities in the UK a great, great performance.

Janette shared the original post on her Stories

"But obviously, I always like saying hello but I will only be saying hello from a distance and I'm so sorry about it but it's just the best way to protect ourselves and make sure that we are able to perform. Still buzzing, I still can't believe this is all actually happening. I'm so happy."

Fans were quick to comment on the original post, and while many shared their devastation, the majority respected the decision.

Aljaz and Janette enjoyed lunch together after arriving in Birmingham

"I completely respect this decision, it's definitely the right thing to do. We should all be happy that the show is still going ahead and it's not been cancelled. The health and safety of the pros, celebs & production team is top priority. Just be grateful you're even getting to see the show!" one commented, whilst a second added: "Beyond gutted to hear this, but I respect it entirely. The health of you all and keeping the show on is top priority."