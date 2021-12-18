Janette Manrara makes her return to the Strictly dancefloor – and fans can't contain themselves The dancer has been presenting on It Takes Two

Janette Manrara has been absent from the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing as she left the show to present It Takes Two.

But during Saturday night's final, she made a triumphant return and she danced with husband Aljaz Skorjanec to Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits. The routine consisted of jaw-dropping lifts and highlighted Janette's insane flexibility! And as much as we love watching Janette every week on It Takes Two we did find ourselves wishing that she might return to the show on a more regular basis so we could see all of her talents.

And it seems that fans were in awe of her return, as they took to the comments to rave about the jaw-dropping routine.

One wrote: "That dance routine by Janette & Aljaz's to Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" was utterly incredible. The speed, the lifts, the precision. Amazing," while a second added: "Just screamed at my tv because of Aljaz and Janette hbu."

Fans loved Janette's return

A third posted: "The energy in Janette Manrara's dance was just insane, being hurled through the air. Catharsis on behalf of the pros," and a fourth went so far as to say: "My son absolutely LOVED Janette their dancing was out of this world! That’s real chemistry (obviously)."

And a couple of fans hoped that the couple might end up lifting the Glitterball, as one asked: "Can we vote for Janette and aljaz to win???????" and another posted: "Aljaz and Janette are the best. Give them their own Glitterball!"

But it wasn't Janette and Aljaz who lifted the coveted trophy, as it was instead won by Rose Ayling-Ellis, who became the first-ever deaf contestant to win on the show.

Speaking after their win, Giovanni praised the "incredible" woman who made all his "dreams come true", dubbing her a "dream".

Rose herself was almost lost for words and called her partner an "incredible teacher and wonderful friend" and said that the Italian pro would always have a "part of my heart".

