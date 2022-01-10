Strictly's Janette Manrara shares health update after family holiday The It Takes Two star is set to host the Strictly tour

Janette Manrara has urged her fans to get their booster jab. Following her holiday in Slovenia with husband Aljaz Skorjanec's family, the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that she just received her booster and reassured her followers that she was fine but was "feeling a little bit tired".

The It Takes Two presenter, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to post a clip of herself looking very snug on her sofa whilst she watched television.

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals health update after family holiday

"Hi team, I got boosted yesterday and I'm feeling a little bit tired," she said. "[I'm] on the couch, watching Friends. I just wanted to say hi, get boosted and send you all my love. I'm going to stay on the couch, like I have been the whole day."

The post comes shortly after she returned home from her family vacation over the festive period. Janette will soon hit the road on the nationwide Strictly tour as the new host.

She will be reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judges' desk for this tour.

The TV star will soon be going on the Strictly tour

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It's a dream come true," Janette recently said. "It's been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge. We've been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we're finally back.

"The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know… you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself - I can't wait, I've really missed it!"

