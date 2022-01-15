Janette Manrara stuns with incredible long hair transformation ahead of Strictly tour

Janette Manrara has undergone a dramatic transformation ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. Back in December, Janette surprised fans when she unexpectedly opted for a short bob style - and it seems that she's been missing her longer locks!

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares health update after family holiday

The It Takes Two host and professional dancer, 38, took to social media on Saturday morning to reveal that she has switched up her short brunette bob for a much longer style with the help of hair extensions. Unveiling the new look on her Instagram Stories, Janette told her followers: "Oh… I've gone long again."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares glimpse into sweet family celebrations

The star, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaž Skorjanec, added: "It makes me miss my long hair," as she swished her head from side to side.

MORE: Tess Daly melts hearts with emotional tribute to Claudia Winkleman

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara celebrate baby milestone with heartwarming post

The professional dancer, 38, is preparing to hit the road for the upcoming 33-date Strictly live tour. As fans will know, Janette did not compete in the 2021 Strictly series as a dancer as she took over hosting duties from Zoe Ball on the BBC spinoff show.

However, it's been revealed that Janette will be both hosting the live arena shows and taking to the dancefloor to bust a move or two.

Janette has undergone a dramatic transformation ahead of the Strictly live tour

Speaking on The One Show earlier this week, she revealed: "I said I would absolutely love the honour of hosting the Strictly live tour, as long as I can dance. So I will be dancing again on the stage.

MORE: The real reason why Adam Peaty will not be taking part in Strictly tour with Katya Jones

"I've missed dancing, to be honest. I really did miss dancing on the series, but it was nice to watch and watch the couples grow and have a chat with them on It Takes Two. [Now] to join them and do some of the big group numbers with them, I'm really excited."

Fans can also expect a few other changes in the line-up. It's been revealed that 2020 series star Maisie Smith will be dancing with Kai Widdrington, replacing AJ Odudu who suffered a nasty injury that forced her to withdraw from the competition. Max George, from the same series, is also taking part. He's partnered with Katya Jones.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox