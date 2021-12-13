Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals why semi-final left her in 'tears' and talks dreams for future children The It Takes Two star joined this week's HELLO! Insider

Janette Manrara has opened up about Strictly Come Dancing's epic semi-final last weekend, explaining the show left her in tears for a very special reason.

MORE: Janette Manrara fought back tears after first Strictly interview with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

The It Takes Two presenter joined this week's HELLO! Strictly Insider to discuss the routines, but it was John and Johannes' Couple's Choice routine that left her "needing tissues".

WATCH: Janette Manrara chats to HELLO! about the Strictly semi-final

While talking about the pair's VT, which showed John and Johannes' journey receiving messages from those they have inspired throughout their time on the show, Janette told HELLO!: "The waterworks were out, I needed tissues!

"I did not stop crying, it was just so powerful and I think for me, I was just so proud of Strictly Come Dancing [for] doing a film like that, showcasing what dancing can do for somebody, [and showing] that dance can really change people's lives."

She continued: "Seeing two men dancing to the level that they were dancing and making it about the dancing and about the artistry between two bodies coming together and creating beautiful magic."

MORE: Janette Manrara's family plans with husband Aljaz Skorjanec revealed

MORE: Christmas TV Guide 2021: our top festive picks for the holidays

John and Johannes' routine left Janette in tears

The professional dancer also explained how important John and Johannes' routine is to show any future children she may have with husband Aljaz Skorjanec. "And I kept thinking, 'God I hope whenever I have children – or with my nieces and nephews growing up watching this', I'm just so proud that this is out for them to see.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon's secret to feeling better than ever and the other Christmas film she was almost cast in

"Because it'll hopefully change people's lives and really touch someone who could be uncertain or scared to be who they are and that's the power of Strictly."

The semi-final was certainly one to go down in history. Janette also told HELLO!: "I cried, I laughed, I screamed for joy, it was one of the most epic semi-finals we've ever had on the show. It was highlight after highlight, honestly I couldn't be prouder of the whole team."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.