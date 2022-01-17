Brendan Cole speaks out on amazing first Dancing on Ice performance after thinly-veiled dig at Strictly James Jordan also had his say!

Brendan Cole dazzled Dancing on Ice viewers with his first performance on Sunday night, winning much praise from the judges and fans alike.

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals thoughts about Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining DOI judging panel

However, the professional dancer couldn't help but make a thinly-veiled dig at his Strictly Come Dancing past when he admitted he barely broke a sweat while working on the BBC show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice amazing looks

The 45-year-old was one of the original pros on Strictly from 2004-2017, but was forced to leave after show bosses took the decision not to renew his contract.

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals special friendship with Strictly Come Dancing co-star

MORE: Brendan Cole opens up about 'missing' wife Zoe amid Dancing on Ice training

Over the weekend, he landed top of the leaderboard with his DOI partner Vanessa Bauer, leading him to quip: "15 years on that other show, not sure I broke a sweat more than about four times."

Of his partner, he added: "I have met my match, she doesn't stop, I'm exhausted." Shortly after the show, Brendan took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

"Thank you so much to all those who have supported us tonight," he said. "Thank you to the team who help us improve, enable us to train, make us look fantastic and make this show what it is.

Brendan and Vanessa dazzled fans with their routine

"Tonight was a life highlight and although everyone involved made it possible, the girl in this photo made it happen on the ice! What a perfect partner, what a perfect start. Thanks @vanessabauer_skates."

He continued: "Also a mention to the one person who enables me to do all of this and supports me at every step. My person @thezoec."

Fellow Strictly alum and previous Dancing on Ice winner James Jordan also reacted to Brendan's first routine. He tweeted: "Just watched @BrendanCole on catch-up on @dancingonice. I hate to admit it but he's bloody brilliant!

"He was never the greatest dancer but when it comes to ice skating I think he's going to be one of the best ever. Well done mate - and well done Vanessa for putting up with him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.