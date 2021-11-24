Brendan Cole opens up about 'missing' wife Zoe amid Dancing on Ice training The star married Zoe in 2010

Brendan Cole is hard at work training for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice with professional partner Vanessa Bauer, but the star opened up about missing one thing.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to his wife Zoe Hobbs, who he married back in 2010. Sharing a beautiful string of photos of his beloved, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional gushed: "I miss this incredible human! I miss my person… @thezoec I'm counting the days."

WATCH: Brendan Cole and wife Zoe Hobbs dance the night away

The photo collage featured several stunning photos of Zoe, and also gave plenty of insights into the pair's relationship as they holidayed together and enjoyed high-profile events.

In one beachside photo, the pair looked like they could've been in Baywatch as they sunned on the beach, with Zoe looking magnificent in a black bikini.

Brendan's tribute sparked an outpouring of love from his followers, including his former Strictly co-star Karen Hauer, who wrote: "Gorgeous girl."

Another said: "Beautiful the model filmstar couple," while a third posted: "Beautiful girl. So pleased you both found each other."

The couple married in 2010

A fourth complimented: "Absolutely stunning couple, you were made for each other," while a fifth enthused: "You are an incredibly lucky man, Brendan."

Earlier this year, Brendan was confirmed as one of the celebs who would be donning their skates for the next series of Dancing on Ice.

And at Tuesday's ITV Palooza, he opened about his training, as he told HELLO!: "It's really quite dangerous. We drop all the time and fall and you really hurt yourself, however the better you get and the more Vanessa's working with me and hopefully she'll turn me into a really great skater."

Zoe is currently back at the couple's Mallorca home

Brendan and Zoe live out in Mallorca, which is where Zoe currently is, and earlier this year the couple thrilled fans as they welcomed a surprise new member of their family – a duck.

"When your new [duck] matches your outfit! #ducksofinstagram #addictedtoducks #permaculture #sustainableliving #mallorcalifestyle #cappuccinoduck," Zoe captioned an adorable photo featuring the bird, which was later regrammed by the former BBC dancer.

Their new arrival came shortly after they welcomed some "chickens and piggies" to their family, much to the delight of their children, Aurelia and Dante.

