Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure: Kelvin Fletcher talks children's reaction to major move

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz made the huge decision to move from Manchester to a farm in the Peak District back in February 2021 with their two children, and their journey into the world of farming is set to be revealed on BBC's Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure. The couple, who are expecting twins, opened up about the big move to HELLO!, and revealed how their children have reacted to relocating to the countryside.

MORE: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher announces unexpected baby news: 'Not just one baby, but two'

Chatting to HELLO!, Liz said: "Marnie has come into her own. She’s a little farmer at heart!" Kelvin added: "We went to a sheep show and Marnie went into the show ring with her white jacket on, showing her little lamb. She got a rosette for fourth place. It sounds daft but Liz and I were crying."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher shares peek inside his man cave

Liz continued: "We were the only farmers there crying our eyes out! We’d only been farming for about three months, and there she is smiling, acting confident. We’ve turned their lives upside down with this. They’re used to soft plays and racing around on the street."

Kelvin and his partner Liz opened up about life on the farm

Milo is also enjoying the farm life, as Liz explained: "We had to move sheep the other day and he was doing the whistling noises. We couldn’t be prouder. We’re so happy that they get to live this life."

READ: Kelvin Fletcher reveals ups and downs of homeschooling daughter Marnie

READ: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz's country home to raise their kids is too dreamy – inside

The pair discovered that they were expecting twins and shared the exciting news on BBC Breakfast on Monday, with Kelvin explained: "We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like. We don't really do things by halves and then we found out we're having not just one baby, but two!

"So we're having twins/ It was an absolute eye-opener. So come May, we'll be delivering lambs for the first time. I'm not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.