Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher announces unexpected baby news: 'Not just one baby, but two' The former Emmerdale star is expecting twins

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz Marsland have revealed they are expecting twins. The couple are already doting parents to daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, two.

Taking to BBC Breakfast on Monday to share the exciting news, the former Emmerdale star, who won Strictly Come Dancing with Oti Mabuse back in 2019, told hosts Sally Nugent and Dan Walker that his wife of seven years is expecting twins. The couple appeared on the programme to talk about their new show, Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure.

"You were already quite busy before you took on a farm!" host Sally remarked, to which Kelvin replied: "We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like. We don't really do things by halves and then we found out we're having not just one baby, but two!"

"So we're having twins," Kelvin continued. "It was an absolute eye-opener. So come May, we'll be delivering lambs for the first time. I'm not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time!"

Kelvin and Liz shared the news on BBC Breakfast on Monday

The former Strictly pro recently bought a 120-acre farm on the edge of the Peak District National park, of which his latest TV show documents.

Despite playing the role of farmer Andy Sudgen in Emmerdale, Kelvin previously had no farm experience - but has decided to take a new direction in life since welcoming his children.

The Fletcher family recently bought a 120-acre farm

Kelvin married fellow actor Liz in 2015, having first met as children, and then reuniting around a decade ago.

Last year, the couple spoke exclusively with HELLO! about family life which included homeschooling their daughter Marnie. "She's only three and at preschool, but it did feel daunting at first," said Kelvin.

"Liz and I feel a responsibility for our daughter's education. I've always had respect for teachers, but even more so now. Liz is a better teacher than I am. She is more structured and gets better results."

