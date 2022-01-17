After Life season three's mysterious ending explained

After Life season three has had viewers in floods of tears over the weekend with the final episodes of the hit show finally landing on Netflix. The series follows Tony, a man who lashes out at the world following the death of his wife, but who eventually comes to terms with living thanks to those around him.

MORE: Ricky Gervais shuts down popular theory about After Life

The ending saw Lenny take a photo of Tony and his dog, Brandy, then looks at it, confused, as Tony heads away from the fair. As Tony walks away, he is joined by his late wife, Lisa, and the trio walk away together, with all three eventually fading out from the scene.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy After Life?

Speaking about the ending, Ricky Gervais told HELLO! and other reporters: "The ending for me says that life goes on. Life goes on. The Fair has been there for 500 years, and it might be there for another 500. It's basically saying, we all die, but not today. That at the moment it's good, it's fine.

So what did the ending mean?

"I knew I'd be explaining it. But it's a nice ending. I think people are sad that it's ended, if they've enjoyed it, but I don't think it's a sad ending. I think it's nice and positive. Obviously, it's ambiguous because people are asking me about it. But I'd say it's a nice ending."

MORE: After Life's Ricky Gervais reveals conflicted feelings about ending Netflix series after just three seasons

MORE: 22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

Speaking about how Tony eventually comes to rediscover his humanity, he explained: "And at the beginning, it's funny and he can't stand this banality but that saves his life because he starts getting back into society. Life is doing stuff. That's all it is. It's doing stuff.

The show is ending with season three

"The other message, of course, is to be kind to the vulnerable, and it showed that Tony wasn't a psychopath. Even though he's trying to lash out and hurt everyone, he was kind to his dog, he was kind to his nephew, he was kind to the new girl, he was kind of the old lady in the graveyard because he had empathy and he couldn't change that, he couldn't pretend not to have it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.