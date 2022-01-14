Ricky Gervais shuts down popular theory about After Life Did you have this theory about Anne?

Ricky Gervais has shut down a popular theory about After Life – and to think we had it all figured out! In the show, Ricky's character Tony strikes up a relationship with Anne, with the pair meeting on a bench in the graveyard to chat, prompting some viewers to speculate that Anne herself is a ghost.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Ricky opened up about how everyone has a different perspective on the show while watching it, explaining: "People watch it and they see different things. There's one internet conspiracy theory that Anne in the graveyard is a ghost. You think, 'Could be, but not something I'd do.'

"You don't know what people see and what they think and what they watch. And I think that's the beauty of it! I'm always happy to explain the idea behind it. But I love the fact that people watch it and take different things from it. That's the exciting thing about art. You don't know how people see, it is perception."

The star also opened up about the ending of the show which (spoiler alert head if you have yet to watch) saw Tony enjoy himself at the Fair. While walking away, he is joined by his late wife Lisa, who fades out of the shot. Then, his dog Brandy fades out of the shot, followed by Tony himself. But what did it mean?

"The end in for me says that life goes on," Ricky explained. "Life goes on. The Fair has been there for 500 years, and it might be there for another 500. It's basically saying, we all die, but not today. That at the moment it's good, it's fine.

"I knew I'd be explaining it. But it's a nice ending. I think people are sad that it's ended, if they've enjoyed it, but I don't think it's a sad ending. I think it's nice and positive. Obviously, it's ambiguous because people are asking me about it. But I'd say it's a nice ending."

