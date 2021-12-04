Ricky Gervais leaves fans in tears with major After Life season three update Are you a fan of the Netflix series?

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of Netflix drama After Life and were thrilled this week when creator and star of the show, Ricky Gervais took to Twitter to share a very exciting update.

The 60-year-old comedian posted a brand new trailer for season three of the show. Set to a song titled Just Three Things - which Ricky has composed and written himself - the two-minute clip features new clips of Tony, his dad, his dog and his late wife. Check it out below..

Fans could hardly contain their excitement – and tears – and immediately flooded the comments section. One person wrote: "I'm already crying! This is going to be so emotional."

Another echoed this, writing: "After watching that, I'm already a mess of tears! Can't wait for the new series, it'll be a rollercoaster of emotions again," while a third added: "Great. I can't wait for the snot to flow from crying one minute and laughing the next."

There's no news as to when the new episode will be released on the streaming site - Ricky simply captioned the video "#AfterLife3 Coming Soon" - but from his previous comments, it seems that there isn't much longer to wait.

Back in September, Ricky told HELLO! and other press at the National Television Awards that viewers could expect season three "either just before or just after" Christmas, and it seems now that an early 2022 release date is more likely.

Fans will no doubt be pleased as season two was released more than a year ago, in April 2020. As for whether series three will be the comedy's last, Ricky previously told Lorraine: "That'll be the final instalment. It's the first time I've done a third series of anything but it felt right, and I fell in love with the characters, I think this should be it."

