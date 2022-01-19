Rose Ayling-Ellis changes dance partner for tour rehearsal - and Janette Manrara is confused The tour begins on Thursday

On Tuesday, the Strictly Come Dancing stars were finalising the last touches ahead of their Nationwide Arena Tour – but host Janette Manrara was left confused after a last-minute change.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Aljaz Skorjanec's wife began filming backstage as Tilly Ramsay, who will be partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, was suddenly practicing the Waltz with Johannes Radebe's partner John Whaite.

Quickly, Rose Ayling-Ellis joined John to help him master the dance, which was proving tricky, and Maisie Smith could be seen alongside them dancing with The Wanted's Max George, whilst Tilly was now waltzing with Rhys Stephenson.

"What is actually happening? The couples have all gone mad. They've all swapped around," Janette could be heard saying in the clip.

Giovanni and Rose have been rehearsing together - as shown in HELLO! this week

"It's the craziest partner swap ever," she added, before remarking: "Oh Rhys, what a lead. Oh John, as well."

Fans needn't worry as they will see Rose take the stage with Giovanni, Maisie will take over AJ Odudu and dance with Kai Widrington, John Whaite will be partnered with Johannes and Max will be paired with Katya Jones.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour kicks off on Thursday and ends on the 13 February.

Janette will be the host of the tour whilst Aljaz will dance alongside Sara Davies

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! ahead of launch day, Craig Revel Horwood revealed: "Rose is most definitely continuing to have an impact on the tour.

"It's fantastic that there will be a BSL signer at every show. This is the way forward. All entertainment should be inclusive in that way and we're really proud that we're doing it."

Giving us an exclusive taste of what audiences can expect when Rose and Giovanni hit the road, Craig adds: "We're going to be doing Symphony again because that was just amazing. It will be really special, especially seeing it in a huge vast arena where the music is pumping and loud, then suddenly it goes silent. It's going to be awe-inspiring, I can't wait."