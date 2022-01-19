Jennifer Love Hewitt confirms 911 return - and fans are delighted 

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has confirmed her return to the first responder series - and we couldn't be more excited!

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teases major conflict between Eddie and Buck after season five cliffhanger

Having been on maternity leave after welcoming her third child, a baby boy named Aidan, in September, the actress delighted fans when she shared the news on her Instagram page.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9-1-1 and Lone Star crossover

Posting two glamorous selfies showing off her recent pixie cut, Jennifer told her followers how much she's missed her character. She wrote: "Oh Maddie how I have missed you. Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good. See you guys in March. @911onfox."

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares bittersweet story of friendship with Betty White

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

It looks like Jennifer wasn't the only one to miss her character from the show, as fans were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support and excitement. One person wrote: "You were missed so, so much," while another added: "Cannot wait to have you back on 911. You are the main reason I love to watch that show!"

Jennifer shared the news on Instagram

A third person wrote: "Yesss I'm so excited for my fave character to be back."

Fans will be glad to welcome Jennifer back to their screens soon as her character, Maddie, was last seen in episode three of season five when she left Los Angeles having been suffering from postpartum depression.

After struggling with motherhood, the new mom decided to leave her daughter Jee-Yun with her father, Chim, before Chim and Jee also fled the city in search of her.

MORE: Jennifer Love Hewitt honors 9-1-1 character as she celebrates emotional news

Maddie left Chim amid her battle with depression

Oliver Stark, who plays Evan Buckley in the show, is also eager to see the return of his fellow co-stars. In a recent exclusive interview with HELLO!, he said: "They are so integral and rays of sunshine when watching the show.

"Jennifer has been on maternity leave and at some point that will come to an end and I can't wait to see her back."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.