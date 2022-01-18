Vicky McClure gives exciting update on Line of Duty season seven The actress spoke about the future of the drama

Vicky McClure has given an exciting update on season seven of the BBC's much-loved crime drama Line of Duty.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress revealed that should another series happen, the cast are "all game".

When asked if the drama will return for another series, Vicky said: "I don’t know, there’s no word of it. I think we’ve all been really honest and said should that happen, we’re all game."

She added: "I’ll just stick with the guys. I think when it comes to a close, it will be a natural close for us all. And we’re very close with Jed, so it’s not a business transaction, do you know what I mean? This isn’t business, this is our lives and we’ve all created careers from it, and we’ve all got a lot out of it."

The This is England star also said that she "can't imagine" life without her co-stars Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston. "It’s like, well, at least I get to be with my mates for four months of the year," she said.

Vicky says she "can't imagine" life without her Line of Duty co-stars

While she doesn't know exactly when the BBC series will come to an end, she did reveal that it will be a "big blow" when it does. "But, you know, everything comes to an end, and everything’s got a shelf life," she said. "So when that natural end is, is when it is. I’m just loyal to that. I can’t see me going” – and she puts on a posh voice – “‘I’m done, I’ve got a better job, I’m off’, because what’s better than Line of Duty?"

Despite the season six finale drawing in a staggering 15.24 million viewers, writer Jed Mercurio is yet to confirm a seventh series of the show, having previously confessed that there was "no plan in place" for future episodes.

