The Lord of the Rings TV show announces official title – and fans are freaking out

The Lord of the Rings spin-off is finally set to land on Amazon Prime Video in 2022 after years of hype, and the streaming platform has only added to the excitement by revealing the official title of the show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Needless to say, fans have been freaking out.

The title was announced in a new video, in which a voiceover can be heard explaining the lore behind the rings of power. They say: "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie."

Posting about the title announcement, one person wrote: "Stop I’m so excited," while another added: "For the sake of the world this better be good." A third person added: "Not sure if i should be excited or scared, so im gonna be excited :) but keeping my expectations low, i really don't wanna be disappointed by this."

Speaking about the series, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said: "This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

"Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all."

So what will the series be about? The synopsis reads: "The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The trailer showed the forging of the rings

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breath taking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

