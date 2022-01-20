Barney Walsh posts Breaking Dad behind-the-scenes video - and fans are in hysterics Viewers love watching the father and son duo

Barney Walsh has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the hit ITV travel show Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad - and fans are in hysterics!

MORE: Who is Barney Walsh's famous model girlfriend?

The video showed Barney and his father Bradley travelling on a boat on their way to free dive down to a shipwreck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barney posted a behind-the-scenes clip to Instagram

Posting the minute-long clip to Instagram, Barney captioned it: "Thanks for all the love and support on the first ep guys!! Can’t wait for you all to see what else we get up to in season four… Got a lot more behind the scenes stuff to show you too, will be posting a lot of that over the next coming days so stay tuned.

"Until then, here’s Buzz Lightyear and I on our way to a shipwreck in Croatia," he joked, comparing Bradley's appearance in his wet suit to the Disney character.

MORE: Breaking Dad: viewers all have the same complaint about new series

MORE: Bradley Walsh attempts daring escapology stunt in new series of Breaking Dad

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with laughing face emojis and messages of support. One person wrote: "Love this show. Couldn’t stop laughing at Buzz Lightyear," while another added: "Love the show makes me laugh out loud every time."

Fans love watching the father and son duo

A third person commented: "Love you two. Never fail to bring a smile to my face when watching you on your travels. Keep up the great entertainment for us."

Other fans called for ITV to make the 30-minute episodes longer. One person wrote: "Fantastic can’t wait till Monday night again. Need longer shows," while another added: "We need it to be on longer than 30 mins I was disappointed. It’s the best program on the TV I love the show."

MORE: The Chase stars' surprising homes: Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty and more

For those who haven't seen the father and son travel show, it follows Bradley and Barney as they travel Europe together taking on various adrenaline-fuelled challenges, including freediving, catamaran racing and sliding down a Bobsleigh track.

Viewers were calling for ITV to make the episodes longer

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad airs on Mondays at 8pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.