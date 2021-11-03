Meet Chicago Fire's newest recruit Brett Dalton

Chicago Fire fans are about to welcome a brand new face to the NBC drama as former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Brett Dalton makes her debut on Tuesday night.

The actor is set to star as a new character who could potentially shake things up at Firehouse 51. Want to know more about Brett and his character? Find out everything you need to know here...

The 38-year-old actor is set to make his debut as new interim Lieutenant Jason Pelham on Wednesday night's episode. As the official synopsis for the episode reads: "Gallo clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey. Severide closes in on a dangerous and deadly arsonist."

Besides his name, not much is known about Brett's character besides the fact that he is set to step into Captain Matt Casey's shoes as the new lieutenant at the firehouse. The actor, who is also known for his roles in Blue Bloods, Elementary and Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter, will join the likes of Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and David Eigenberg as a series regular throughout the rest of season ten.

Brett Dalton will make his debut on Wednesday night's episode

While Brett hasn't opened up about what viewers can expect from his introduction to the long-running franchise in any interviews, he's certainly excited to be joining!

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a screenshot of Deadline's report of his casting, which he captioned: "Wait… I'm trending on Deadline? Well this is a first! (And hopefully not the last). Tune in this week for my first episode on #chicagofire @nbconechicago. It's gonna be [fire emoji]."

Away from the cameras, Brett is a proud dad. He and his ex-wife Melissa Trn are parents to a nine-year-old daughter named Sylvia, who was born in 2012. Despite divorcing after four years of marriage, Brett and his former partner are still on good terms; earlier this year, he shared a heartfelt post about Melissa to mark Mother's Day. It's not known whether Brett is currently dating anyone.

