Death in Paradise star Shantol Jackson hints at future of season 11: 'The story is about to get so interesting' The actress plays Sergeant Naomi Thomas on the hit show

Death in Paradise welcomed a new sergeant, Naomi Thomas, in season 11 of the hit show – and fans instantly warmed to the new addition to the St Marie office. Chatting to HELLO! for our Death in Paradise special, Under the Palms, Shantol Jackson revealed what we can expect from the rest of the season – and we can't wait!

She explained: "I'm really excited about the very last episode, and I'm excited about episode five or six. You'll see! I love all of the episodes, but the story is about to get so interesting and so fun."

WATCH: Shantol Jackson talks what to expect from Death in Paradise

The latest episode saw Florence finally decide to take the undercover assignment after the team worked out a murder take took place during a skydive. Meanwhile, Naomi tried to convince Marlon to set some long term goals. Although viewers are loving the character, Shantol revealed that she was certainly apprehensive to hear the fan reactions to her arrival.

She explained: "It's overwhelming actually. This is my biggest TV show so far, so to see the response... You sometimes get mixed responses, some people like you, some people don't like you.

Fans have been loving Shantol's character

"I know people really loved Ruby from the [previous] season so I was a bit nervous, like, 'Would they welcome me?' But everyone has been really nice, they really love the chemistry between Marlon and Naomi and they love how ambitious she is. It's going really well, I hope it stays that way!

She also weighed in on a potential romance between Naomi and Marlon, explaining: "We don't know, we'll have to wait and see! Right now I think they're getting to know each other and building a really good friendship, but you never know!"

