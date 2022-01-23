Who is Dancing on Ice's Liberty Poole dating? Find out who the Love Island star is dating

Dancing on Ice star Liberty Poole is the latest former Love Island contestant to take on the ITV skating show.

While the TV personality didn't find love in the Majorcan villa last year, we're curious to know if she's had any luck since then. Read on to find out if Liberty has a boyfriend.

Who is Liberty Poole dating?

After being coupled up with Jake Cornish from day one of Love Island's 2021 series, the pair decided to call it quits and leave the villa as friends after Liberty questioned the authenticity of Jake's feelings for her.

Liberty Poole appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island

While Liberty doesn't appear to be in a relationship currently, she has been linked to a couple of stars since leaving the villa.

Joey Essex

Liberty was spotted with TOWIE star Joey Essex at a lavish influencer event in London in November last year.

Joey, 31, attended the party which was a launch event for Liberty's partnership with fake tan brand Skinny Tan.

The pair posed for paparazzi photos together and reportedly got on like a house on fire over the course of the evening, according to Capital FM.

Joey and Liberty were spotted at a party together last year

Brad McClelland

The 22-year-old has also been linked to fellow Love Island alumni Brad McClelland, who appeared on the dating show at the same time as Liberty in season seven.

While the pair never coupled up while on the ITV2 show, dating rumours began to arise after they were spotted celebrating Liberty's 22nd birthday together at a party in November.

Liberty shared a snap of her and 26-year-old Brad to Instagram alongside other photos from the night. Captioning the post, she wrote: "Thanks to everyone for making my 22nd the best birthday ever! All love always."

The Dancing on Ice star was flooded with comments from fans who pointed out how good the pair looked together. One person wrote: "You look stunning and you look GREAT with Brad," while another added: "Is it just me or does Liberty and Brad look good together?"

Liberty posted a snap of her and Brad on Instagram

