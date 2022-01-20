Connor Ball reveals priceless advice given by previous Dancing on Ice winner Sonny Jay The bass guitarist will be skating on Sunday

Dancing on Ice star Connor Ball has revealed the "great" advice given to him by last year's winner Sonny Jay.

Speaking at a recent press event, the bass guitar player told HELLO! and other journalists that the radio presenter has been giving him some skating tips.

He said: "I spoke to Sonny who won last year. He's been great. He's been telling me how to basically bend your knees and look up, which I still don't do.

"He's been actually really good to chat to and just about how the whole show works and obviously he won it so he's actually sick at skating," he added.

The 25-year-old, who is a member of popular boyband The Vamps, also spoke about his nerves after watching his fellow contestants take to the ice in last Sunday's show. He said: "Everyone was so good. I was sat there watching and I was sweating. It was amazing to watch and it was really, really fun and it made this whole thing that bit more real.

"I think when the day comes I'm going to be a mix of nervous and excited," he added.

Connor received some great advice from former winner Sonny Jay

On Sunday night, Connor took to Twitter to praise his fellow skating stars. He wrote: "Some madness tonight, what a fun show @dancingonice is, everyone that performed tonight was incredible… making me that extra bit more nervous for next week hahahah."

During the press event, the singer also opened up about the one thing that he is most nervous about when taking to the ice to perform in the live shows. "I'm scared of dropping my partner, just throughout," he said.

"That's the scariest thing for me. There are a few lifts in our first routine and I think out of everything, that's going to be the one thing that I'm going to be really struggling with if everything goes wrong."

