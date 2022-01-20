Rachel Stevens breaks silence after pulling out from Dancing on Ice with wrist injury Her fans were left gutted with the news

Rachel Stevens has spoken out and thanked fans for their support after it was announced that she would not be performing on this Sunday's Dancing on Ice.

The star, who is partnered with Brendyn Hatfield, shared a sweet black-and-white picture of the pair practising their routine and wrote: "Thank you so much for all your lovely messages of support today.

"A huge thank you to @sharonmorrisonuk and all the team @dancingonice for taking such good care of me. My wrist is healing really well and @brendynhatfield and I have been working really hard and doing everything we can to get back on the ice as soon as possible."

She continued: "I'm so lucky to have such a great partner and we're so excited to share our performance with you week 3! Bring it on!"

Rachel praised her partner after revealing they won't be performing on week two

Friends and fans rushed to reassure the singer. Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers wrote: "Get well soon beauty…." whilst her former S Club 7 co-star Jo O'Meara simply posted several love heart emojis.

Another remarked: "Was so looking forward to seeing you Sunday. I am Team Rachel all the way. But the most important thing is that you rest and heal and no doubt you will be absolutely fabulous when you do make it back on the ice."

The couple will return for week three

Dancing on Ice had its fair share of problems back in 2021 after several competitors were forced to leave the show due to injury or testing positive for COVID, and after Rachel's injury was revealed on Wednesday, viewers were quick to react, with one writing: "And so it begins," while another person commented: "Injuries and covid... it's a repeat of 2021."

Rachel's co-star Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, is currently missing training after testing positive for COVID. He told the Daily Star: "I've had a positive test. I'm gutted because I'm going to be missing training but I'm looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I'll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend."