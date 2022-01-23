Who is Dancing on Ice star Ashley Banjo's famous brother Jordan?

Dancing on Ice judge and Diversity star Ashley Banjo has been a familiar face on screens for over a decade now. But what do you know about Ashley's equally famous younger brother, Jordan Banjo? Keep reading to find out more about him…

MORE: All you need to know about Ashley Banjo's love life

Both Ashley, 33, and Jordan, 29, rose to fame in 2009 after their dance troupe Diversity competed on and won the third series of Britain's Got Talent. Like his older brother, Jordan has gone on to have a hugely successful career in the public eye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing on Ice star Jordan Banjo films inside his stylish living room

He has presented several TV shows, including The Greatest Dancer and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and last year appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Ashley and fellow Diversity star Perri Kiely. He also took part in the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and last year, he became the first celebrity to get unmasked on ITV's The Masked Dancer.

MORE: Dancing On Ice relationships: who found love on the ice and who broke up

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers left heartbroken following shock death

The brothers are very close, and Jordan has previously revealed that Ashley once saved his life by helping him slim down from 22 stone when he was 18 and hooked on fizzy drinks and unhealthy meals.

Ashley and Jordan are very close

"I turned to Ash because I knew I was either going to have to do something about my weight or things were going to get way, way worse," Jordan told The Mirror. "Ash was brilliant. He helped me rethink my diet and put together a workout routine. The weight came off pretty quickly."

Ashley was also there to help his younger brother on the right path when he became too obsessed with losing weight and plummeted down to just 12 stone.

Ashley shares two young children with his fiance Naomi

MORE: Jordan Banjo's family house is like a show home – see inside

Jordan is now at a healthy weight and a proud dad of two. In 2019, he welcomed his second child with his fiance Naomi Courts, a baby girl named Mimi. The couple are also parents to son Cassius Ashley, who was born in May 2018.

The happy couple got engaged during an idyllic holiday in the Maldives back in 2020, and Jordan recently announced that the two are going to finally tie the knot this year. Sharing a sweet snap of the pair to his Instagram, he wrote: "I can officially say …. WE'RE GETTING MARRIED THIS YEAR!! Ahhhhhh, here's to 2022!! "

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox