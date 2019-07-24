Jordan Banjo welcomes second child and reveals unique baby name Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Jordan Banjo and his girlfriend Naomi Courts, who have become parents for the second time. The Greatest Dancer presenter revealed on Instagram that he and Naomi welcomed a beautiful daughter on Tuesday, and also revealed the unique name they have given their baby girl.

Sharing a photo of Naomi holding their little one while lying in a hospital bed, Jordan said: "So yesterday 23.7.2019 at 3.24pm weighing 8 pound 9, our little angel was born! @naomiella21 I cannot put into words the depth of love and respect I have for you, I can never repay the gifts you've brought into our lives with our 2 beautiful children. This time the process was so different than it was with Cass but you were so strong and amazing, thank you."

This is the second child for Jordan and Naomi

Jordan and Naomi are also parents to son Cassius Ashley Banjo. Concluding his gushing post, Jordan then revealed his little girl's name, adding: "So world please say hello to our daughter, Mayowa Angel Banjo! But we call her Mimi and so can you."

The Diversity dancer's famous friends and fans rushed to congratulate him and Naomi, with former Strictly star Ola Jordan commenting: "Congratulations to you both," while Katie Piper simply said: "Wonderful". And one fan added: "Congratulations to the both of you! I love her name."

How gorgeous is Mimi?

Meanwhile, Naomi revealed that little Mimi was delivered by planned C-section "due to being in a breech position throughout my whole pregnancy". Sharing a photo of herself, Jordan and Mimi, she added: "It was a very different experience physically and mentally to the water birth I had with Cass and I will in time share my birth story with you guys, but for now I'm gunna take a few days to enjoy this moment with our precious baby girl. A quick thank you to @jordbanjo for being my rock throughout this very emotional journey and being the best daddy to both Mimi and Cass. I love you all so much."

