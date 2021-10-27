Inventing Anna will be your next true crime obsession - here's everything you need to know The series is coming to Netflix soon!

Netflix has been at the top of its game with some truly brilliant and bingeable content recently, and that's set to continue with their upcoming drama series Inventing Anna.

The nine-part drama, which is being helmed by Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes, tells the shocking but true story of a fraudster managed to con wealthy New Yorkers out of millions of pounds by posing as a German heiress. Want to know more? Keep reading for all the info you need on your next TV obsession, Inventing Anna...

What is Inventing Anna about?

The series is partly inspired by the New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People by Jessica Pressler, which chronicles how Anna Delvey - real name Anna Sorokin - managed to pull off one of the biggest scams in recent history.

Inventing Anna is based on a shocking true story

The synopsis for the drama reads: "In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene – and stole their money as well.

"But is Anna New York's biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

Who stars in Inventing Anna?

Taking on the lead role of grifter Anna is award-winning actress Julia Garner, who Netflix viewers will recognise from crime drama series Ozark. The 27-year-old actress has also starred in the likes of Modern Love, Dirty John and Maniac.

Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky take on the lead roles in the series

Anna Chlumsky, who is best known for her role in Veep, will play journalist Vivian Ken who digs deep into Anna's past after becoming convinced that all is not what it seems. Succession's Arian Moayed, Scandal star Katie Lowes, The Body Type's Alexis Floyd, Grey's Anatomy's Jeff Perry and Laverne Cox also star, while Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith and Terry Kinney round off the cast.

The series is expected to land on Netflix next year

When will Inventing Anna be released?

There's no news on when the series will be released just yet, but it seems likely that Netflix subscribers can expect to see the full series land sometime in early 2022.

Is there a trailer for Inventing Anna?

Sadly no, a trailer has not yet been released for Inventing Anna, but watch this space! In the meantime, viewers can check out the first look images from the series which have been released (above) that show the two sides to Anna's life - her glamorous high-flying days and her subsequent imprisonment.

