Netflix shares trailer for Sweet Magnolias season two - but fans are not happy The feel-good Netflix series will be returning on 4 February

The trailer for Sweet Magnolias season two is here, meaning that the countdown until new episodes land on Netflix is officially on!

The two-minute clip gives fans of the feel-good series an idea of what's in store for Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue in the new instalment, including plenty more romance, drama and, of course, margarita nights. Check it out below…

WATCH: The trailer for Sweet Magnolias season two is here

While most fans of the show were left beyond excited after watching the preview, others were left confused and a little disappointed that their favourite couple, Tyler and Annie, don't feature much in the trailer. In fact, from the looks of it, it appears that both are pursuing romances with others this season - Tyler with Cece and Annie, potentially, with Jackson.

After the trailer was posted to Twitter by the Sweet Magnolias Writers Room account, Tyler and Annie shippers took to the replies to question whether the two will end up together. "Exciting - but where are the Ty & Annie scenes?! Goodness gracious. Not even a nibble - instead we get Ty and what's her name. She seems nice but she's not Annie #SorryNotSorry," one wrote.

It looks like Annie and Tyler are pursuing other romantic interests in season two

Another said: "I need Annie and Tyler to be totogether," followed by a series of crying face emojis and a third added: "Umm… one question… WHERE ARE THE TYANNIE MOMENTS?!"

Fans don't have long to find out what will become of the couple as it's been confirmed that ten episodes of the new season will be released on the streaming site on Friday 4 February.

The synopsis for the new season reads: "As Season two opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night - surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder. Old loves end, and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected.

"But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love - even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out."

