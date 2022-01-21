Ozark season four reviews are in - but fans aren't happy with this detail Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back

Ozark fans have wasted no time getting stuck into the brand new episodes that landed on Netflix on Friday and many have already been giving their glowing reviews of the crime drama's fourth season.

However, it seems some audiences have been left feeling unhappy with the new episodes. Taking to social media, plenty are unimpressed that the fourth and final season of the Jason Bateman-fronted show has only dropped half of the series – with the other half due later this year.

One person summed it up on Twitter, writing: "I waited 84 years for Ozark to come back. ONLY for it to be a 'part one' #Ozark." A second said: "Why this 'part 1' stuff? That's regular cable tv season nonsense.

"You're supposed to be different/better. Always have been. Why engage in this kind of [expletive]? Just make it two seasons more with situations like this." A third wrote: "Four episodes in on #Ozark trying not to binge the whole thing!!" The second half of season four is due in late 2022.

However, despite some fans being upset about the lack of a full season, the episodes so far have gone down a treat. "HOLY HELL OZARK CAME [back] SWINGING! #Ozark," wrote one fan.

Ozark is back for season four part one

Another added: "FIIIIINALLY!! #Ozark Morning coffee #TGIF!!! The first three minutes… [shocked face] #OzarkSeason4 it's about time!!! Woohoo." As a third wrote: "It gets better and better. #Ozark #OzarkSeason4."

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney have of course returned to their leading roles for the new episodes. Fans can also expect to see the return of Sofia Hublitz, who plays their daughter Charlotte, and Skylar Gaertner, who plays their son Jonah. Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis and Charlie Tahan are also set to appear once again.

Craig Mundy, the lead writer on Ozark, said of the new episodes: "I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

