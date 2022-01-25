Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt shares first look at brand new thriller The actress shared a glimpse from on set

Joanne Froggatt has shared a glimpse from behind the scenes of her upcoming new thriller, Last Light. Posting on her Instagram Stories, the Downton Abbey star could be seen with her co-stars and the crew as they posed for a birds-eye camera shot to celebrate wrapping filming.

The actress, who is known for her role as Anna Bates in the period franchise, reposted the snap along with a GIF that read: "That's a wrap!"

According to Deadline, Joanne will star alongside Lost actor Matthew Fox in the thriller, which has been adapted from Alex Scarrow's best-selling apocalyptic novel of the same name. The book tells the story of a family trying to survive after the world is suddenly thrown into chaos.

The synopsis for Alex's novel, which was released in 2008, reads: "It seems to be a very normal Monday morning. But in the space of only a few days, the world's oil supplies have been severed and at a horrifying pace things begin to unravel everywhere. And this is no natural disaster: someone is behind this.

Joanne reposted a wrap photo from on set

"Jenny is stuck in Manchester, fighting desperately against the rising chaos to get back to London, where her children are marooned as events begin to spiral out of control.

"[Her] estranged husband, oil engineer Andy Sutherland, is stranded in Iraq with a company of British soldiers, desperate to find a way home to his family, trapped as transport links and the very infrastructure of daily life begin to collapse around him."

Joanne is reprising her role for the second Downton movie

However, it seems the TV adaptation has altered slightly, including the names of the protagonists. Matthew will be playing expatriate Andy Nielson, a petro-chemical engineer whose career has overtaken his family commitments. Meanwhile, Joanne will be playing his wife, Elena, a leading fundraiser hell-bent on finding a cure for her son Sam's degenerative eye disease.

Filming and production began in Prague in late 2021 and, judging by Joanne's post on social media, wrapped very recently. However, a release date is yet to be revealed.

